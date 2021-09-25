Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) Drops -9.58% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.24% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the THTX share is $4.46, that puts it down -9.58 from that peak though still a striking 55.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $385.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 175.59K shares over the past three months.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) trade information

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) registered a 1.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.24% in intraday trading to $4.07 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.74%, and it has moved by 16.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.30%. The short interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.91, which implies a decrease of -4.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.99 and $6.45 respectively. As a result, THTX is trading at a discount of -58.48% off the target high and 26.54% off the low.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Theratechnologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) shares have gone up 12.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.67% against 7.00.

THTX Dividends

Theratechnologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 13 and October 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s Major holders

Theratechnologies Inc. insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.75%, with the float percentage being 25.05%. Soleus Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.95 million shares (or 7.34% of all shares), a total value of $26.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.58 million shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF owns about 47067.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44667.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.