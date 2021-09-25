The Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) Stock Dropped -61.94% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.41% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the SNTG share is $52.00, that puts it down -1939.22 from that peak though still a striking 1.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.50. The company’s market capitalization is $43.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 749.80K shares over the past three months.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) registered a -3.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.41% in intraday trading to $2.55 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.00%, and it has moved by -61.94% in 30 days. The short interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) is 10800.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -13.50% in 2021.

SNTG Dividends

Sentage Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s Major holders

Sentage Holdings Inc. insiders own 62.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.06%, with the float percentage being 0.15%. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Jul 30, 2021, the company held over 8101.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $44555.0 in shares.