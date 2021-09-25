The Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Stock Dropped -3.78% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.81% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the ULCC share is $22.70, that puts it down -43.85 from that peak though still a striking 13.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.71. The company’s market capitalization is $3.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 580.02K shares over the past three months.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ULCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) registered a 1.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.81% in intraday trading to $15.78 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.68%, and it has moved by -3.78% in 30 days. The short interest in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 2.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.90, which implies an increase of 27.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, ULCC is trading at a discount of -64.77% off the target high and -26.74% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $674.11 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $749.2 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -189.60% in 2021.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 86.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.65%, with the float percentage being 133.33%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.21 million shares (or 3.81% of all shares), a total value of $139.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.72 million shares, is of Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc’s that is approximately 1.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $63.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shares are JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.09 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $35.59 million.