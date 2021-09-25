Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT)’s Stock Is Up 186.07% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the last session, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.24% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the SKT share is $22.40, that puts it down -31.38 from that peak though still a striking 67.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 989.57K shares over the past three months.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.70. SKT has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) trade information

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) registered a -2.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.24% in intraday trading to $17.05 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.57%, and it has moved by 2.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 186.07%. The short interest in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is 16.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.29, which implies a decrease of -4.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $18.50 respectively. As a result, SKT is trading at a discount of -8.5% off the target high and 23.75% off the low.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) shares have gone up 3.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.58% against 7.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $88.69 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $92.08 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $86.07 million and $111.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.00% and then drop by -17.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80%. While earnings are projected to return -142.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.70% per annum.

SKT Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is 0.71, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.15%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s Major holders

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. insiders own 2.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.75%, with the float percentage being 83.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 360 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 18.41 million shares (or 17.71% of all shares), a total value of $347.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 15.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $305.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.22 million, or about 4.06% of the stock, which is worth about $73.7 million.