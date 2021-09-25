Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB)’s 1.30% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $94.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the SPB share is $97.82, that puts it down -3.14 from that peak though still a striking 41.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.23. The company’s market capitalization is $4.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 462.20K shares over the past three months.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SPB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) trade information

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.75% in intraday trading to $94.84 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.30%, and it has moved by 18.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.15%. The short interest in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $111.14, which implies an increase of 14.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $130.00 respectively. As a result, SPB is trading at a discount of -37.07% off the target high and -5.44% off the low.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) shares have gone up 12.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.88% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -62.20% this quarter and then drop -48.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $990.34 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.40%. While earnings are projected to return 150.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.20% per annum.

SPB Dividends

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 11 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is 1.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.77 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB)’s Major holders

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.59%, with the float percentage being 102.61%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 407 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.04 million shares (or 9.47% of all shares), a total value of $343.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $330.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 1.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $108.07 million.