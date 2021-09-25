Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) Shares Have Been Up About 21.69% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the last session, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the SWBI share is $39.61, that puts it down -83.38 from that peak though still a striking 32.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SWBI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $21.60 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.93%, and it has moved by -12.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.34%. The short interest in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is 3.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.80, which implies an increase of 32.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, SWBI is trading at a discount of -99.07% off the target high and -11.11% off the low.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) shares have gone up 23.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.23% against 32.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.90% this quarter and then drop -6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $267.56 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $242.88 million by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.20%. While earnings are projected to return 774.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 01 and December 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. insiders own 1.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.39%, with the float percentage being 65.59%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 314 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.2 million shares (or 8.73% of all shares), a total value of $145.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $144.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $28.15 million.