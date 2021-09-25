Should Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (AMEX: CDOR) Revive After A 5.8% Jump From Highs?

During the last session, Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (AMEX:CDOR)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.26% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the CDOR share is $6.50, that puts it up 5.8 from that peak though still a striking 68.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.17. The company’s market capitalization is $104.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 87280.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 25.15K shares over the past three months.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CDOR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (AMEX:CDOR) trade information

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) registered a 12.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.26% in intraday trading to $6.90 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.91%, and it has moved by 19.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 153.68%. The short interest in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (AMEX:CDOR) is 8880.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.25, which implies a decrease of -31.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, CDOR is trading at a premium of 5.8% off the target high and 42.03% off the low.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) shares have gone up 102.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 167.39% against 3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.40% this quarter and then jump 71.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.16 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.84 million and $8.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.90% and then jump by 58.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.00%. While earnings are projected to return -244.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

CDOR Dividends

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (AMEX:CDOR)’s Major holders

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. insiders own 45.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.74%, with the float percentage being 78.25%. Gardner Lewis Asset Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $5.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.36 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 70224.0, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.