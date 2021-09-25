Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.07% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the SBH share is $25.66, that puts it down -50.59 from that peak though still a striking 51.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. SBH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) registered a 1.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.07% in intraday trading to $17.04 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.77%, and it has moved by -9.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.62%. The short interest in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is 10.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.33, which implies an increase of 29.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, SBH is trading at a discount of -76.06% off the target high and -29.11% off the low.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) shares have gone down -16.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.07% against 3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.50% this quarter and then jump 6.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $974.79 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $970.69 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.80%. While earnings are projected to return -55.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 29.90% per annum.

SBH Dividends

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.36%, with the float percentage being 111.75%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.62 million shares (or 16.49% of all shares), a total value of $374.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.07 million shares, is of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 15.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $343.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $165.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.23 million, or about 5.51% of the stock, which is worth about $94.05 million.