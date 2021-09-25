Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.55% or -$1.74. The 52-week high for the REGI share is $117.00, that puts it down -147.72 from that peak though still a striking 7.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.82. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 833.86K shares over the past three months.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. REGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) trade information

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) registered a -3.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.55% in intraday trading to $47.23 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.07%, and it has moved by -7.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.70%. The short interest in Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is 3.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $82.50, which implies an increase of 42.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, REGI is trading at a discount of -143.49% off the target high and -1.63% off the low.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Renewable Energy Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) shares have gone down -25.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.94% against 29.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.30% this quarter and then jump 136.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $884.71 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $772.3 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $552.02 million and $540.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.30% and then jump by 42.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.90%. While earnings are projected to return -68.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.45% per annum.

REGI Dividends

Renewable Energy Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Major holders

Renewable Energy Group Inc. insiders own 3.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.47%, with the float percentage being 101.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 456 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.88 million shares (or 16.54% of all shares), a total value of $520.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $270.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $181.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $84.66 million.