Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.75% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the PME share is $2.50, that puts it down -197.62 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $74.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 168.78K shares over the past three months.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) trade information

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) registered a 7.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.75% in intraday trading to $0.84 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.51%, and it has moved by 31.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.85%. The short interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) is 15650.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 94.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, PME is trading at a discount of -1685.71% off the target high and -1685.71% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.90%. While earnings are projected to return -57.60% in 2021.

PME Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s Major holders

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. insiders own 52.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.01%, with the float percentage being 2.12%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.46 million shares (or 0.54% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 64407.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60065.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41107.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $42751.0.