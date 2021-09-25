One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK)

During the last session, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.84% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the PLTK share is $36.06, that puts it down -39.01 from that peak though still a striking 19.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.88. The company’s market capitalization is $11.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PLTK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) registered a -0.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.84% in intraday trading to $25.94 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.57%, and it has moved by 1.77% in 30 days. The short interest in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) is 11.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.10, which implies an increase of 31.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, PLTK is trading at a discount of -69.62% off the target high and -11.8% off the low.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Playtika Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) shares have gone up 2.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 254.17% against 22.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $659.75 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $676.31 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.90%. While earnings are projected to return -66.10% in 2021.

PLTK Dividends

Playtika Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

Playtika Holding Corp. insiders own 79.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.64%, with the float percentage being 90.61%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.21 million shares (or 3.47% of all shares), a total value of $386.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.32 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 2.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $307.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 6.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.34 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $118.04 million.