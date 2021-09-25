Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Is Worth Evaluating At $6.07

During the last session, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.14% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the OIS share is $9.49, that puts it down -56.34 from that peak though still a striking 60.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.37. The company’s market capitalization is $374.46M, and the average trade volume was 750.23K shares over the past three months.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. OIS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) registered a -1.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.14% in intraday trading to $6.07 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.84%, and it has moved by 7.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 111.50%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.46, which implies an increase of 18.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, OIS is trading at a discount of -64.74% off the target high and 17.63% off the low.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oil States International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oil States International Inc. (OIS) shares have gone down -5.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.96% against 27.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.50% this quarter and then jump 40.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $153.12 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $156.07 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $134.76 million and $137.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.60% and then jump by 13.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -63.22%. While earnings are projected to return -107.60% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.99% per annum.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

Oil States International Inc. insiders own 2.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.65%, with the float percentage being 95.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.51 million shares (or 17.13% of all shares), a total value of $82.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.18 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $48.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oil States International Inc. (OIS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.22 million, or about 5.24% of the stock, which is worth about $18.85 million.