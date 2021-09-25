Now Is A Good Time To Buy Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP)

During the last session, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.61% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the KRP share is $13.36, that puts it up 4.16 from that peak though still a striking 60.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.57. The company’s market capitalization is $599.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 317.40K shares over the past three months.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. KRP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) trade information

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) registered a 5.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.61% in intraday trading to $13.94 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.81%, and it has moved by 30.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 114.46%. The short interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.75, which implies an increase of 16.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, KRP is trading at a discount of -43.47% off the target high and 6.74% off the low.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) shares have gone up 32.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -56.04% against -56.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 134.00% this quarter and then jump 109.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.46 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.56 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.44 million and $25.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 108.50% and then jump by 48.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.40%. While earnings are projected to return -23.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 47.31% per annum.

KRP Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)’s Major holders

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP insiders own 16.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.76%, with the float percentage being 39.03%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.16 million shares (or 9.70% of all shares), a total value of $53.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.81 million shares, is of G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $6.07 million.