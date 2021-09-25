Now Is A Good Time To Buy ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN)

During the last session, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.28% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the IMGN share is $10.88, that puts it down -84.41 from that peak though still a striking 41.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) registered a -3.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.28% in intraday trading to $5.90 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.72%, and it has moved by 4.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.57%. The short interest in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is 20.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.5 day(s) to cover.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ImmunoGen Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares have gone down -28.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -192.00% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -38.50% this quarter and then drop -237.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -46.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.03 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.89 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.36 million and $85.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.90% and then drop by -78.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.50%. While earnings are projected to return 64.10% in 2021.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

ImmunoGen Inc. insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.58%, with the float percentage being 93.10%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 299 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.0 million shares (or 9.50% of all shares), a total value of $153.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.42 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $149.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 7.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.68 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $35.09 million.