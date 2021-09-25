Now Is A Good Time To Buy Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR)

During the last session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s traded shares were 0.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.45% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the EDR share is $33.20, that puts it down -21.97 from that peak though still a striking 19.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.02. The company’s market capitalization is $12.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 792.80K shares over the past three months.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. EDR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) registered a 2.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.33%, and it has moved by 14.32% in 30 days. The short interest in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) is 2.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.83, which implies an increase of 17.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, EDR is trading at a discount of -50.62% off the target high and 0.81% off the low.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.31 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.33 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -19.30% in 2021.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 13.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.43%, with the float percentage being 85.56%. Fidelity Contrafund Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held over 1.05 million shares (or 0.41% of all shares), a total value of $29.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.42 million shares, is of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Apr 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.49 million.