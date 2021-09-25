Now Is A Good Time To Buy Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR)

During the last session, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.04% or $0.67. The 52-week high for the ARWR share is $93.66, that puts it down -43.28 from that peak though still a striking 35.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.40. The company’s market capitalization is $6.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 768.62K shares over the past three months.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) registered a 1.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.04% in intraday trading to $65.37 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.68%, and it has moved by 1.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.53%. The short interest in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is 3.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.22 day(s) to cover.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) shares have gone up 3.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.95% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.20% this quarter and then drop -135.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 78.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.77 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.16 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.10%. While earnings are projected to return -221.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.33% per annum.

ARWR Dividends

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 22 and November 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.64%, with the float percentage being 67.80%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 429 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.15 million shares (or 11.65% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $798.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) shares are Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco Global Opportunities Fund owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $218.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.8 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $231.6 million.