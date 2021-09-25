MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Is Increase 266.88%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.42, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the MDIA share is $17.40, that puts it down -106.65 from that peak though still a striking 73.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.27. The company’s market capitalization is $62.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.08 million shares over the past three months.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $8.42 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.18%, and it has moved by 18.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 266.88%. The short interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) is 3670.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

MediaCo Holding Inc. insiders own 21.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.41%, with the float percentage being 36.06%. Standard General L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 7.56% of all shares), a total value of $0.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 67571.0 shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12992.0, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $43393.0.