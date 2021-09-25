Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) Received An -8.66% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $345.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.25% or $4.27. The 52-week high for the LAD share is $417.98, that puts it down -21.08 from that peak though still a striking 37.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $215.21. The company’s market capitalization is $10.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 379.86K shares over the past three months.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LAD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $8.89.

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) trade information

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) registered a 1.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.25% in intraday trading to $345.20 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.41%, and it has moved by 1.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.78%. The short interest in Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is 2.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $472.46, which implies an increase of 26.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $335.00 and $555.00 respectively. As a result, LAD is trading at a discount of -60.78% off the target high and 2.95% off the low.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lithia Motors Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) shares have gone down -8.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.02% against 21.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.00% this quarter and then jump 37.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.79 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.87 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.62 billion and $3.94 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.00% and then jump by 48.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.10%. While earnings are projected to return 68.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.90% per annum.

LAD Dividends

Lithia Motors Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lithia Motors Inc. is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.94%.

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s Major holders

Lithia Motors Inc. insiders own 2.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.02%, with the float percentage being 88.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 530 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 12.07% of all shares), a total value of $1.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.53 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $986.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $279.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $275.25 million.