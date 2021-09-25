Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY)’s Stock Is Up 45.11%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.38% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the LAZY share is $25.74, that puts it down -22.75 from that peak though still a striking 45.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.51. The company’s market capitalization is $236.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 135.83K shares over the past three months.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) trade information

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) registered a 0.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.38% in intraday trading to $20.97 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.11%, and it has moved by -15.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 75.33%. The short interest in Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) is 0.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.92 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lazydays Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) shares have gone up 21.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 96.15% against 32.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.40% this quarter and then drop -1.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $302.62 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $263.22 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $215.72 million and $196.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.30% and then jump by 33.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 140.30%. While earnings are projected to return 675.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

LAZY Dividends

Lazydays Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)’s Major holders

Lazydays Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.92%, with the float percentage being 71.59%. Coliseum Capital Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.81 million shares (or 7.49% of all shares), a total value of $14.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s that is approximately 6.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 1.58% of the stock, which is worth about $3.95 million.