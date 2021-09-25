Is Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.97, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the PSTV share is $5.42, that puts it down -175.13 from that peak though still a striking 11.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $28.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PSTV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $1.97 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 2.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.56%. The short interest in Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) is 0.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 69.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, PSTV is trading at a discount of -255.33% off the target high and -204.57% off the low.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plus Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares have gone down -17.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.31% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.50% this quarter and then jump 62.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2021.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Plus Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.25%, with the float percentage being 2.28%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.57% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 77086.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 77086.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6336.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $15206.0.