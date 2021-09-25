Is Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) On Track To Post A -52.32% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.79% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the OLN share is $52.01, that puts it down -5.63 from that peak though still a striking 76.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.51. The company’s market capitalization is $7.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Olin Corporation (OLN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. OLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) trade information

Olin Corporation (OLN) registered a -0.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.55%, and it has moved by 4.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 319.06%. The short interest in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is 3.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.50, which implies an increase of 21.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, OLN is trading at a discount of -52.32% off the target high and -3.57% off the low.

Olin Corporation (OLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olin Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olin Corporation (OLN) shares have gone up 26.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 639.26% against 22.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6,666.70% this quarter and then jump 1,666.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.32 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.1 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.44 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.60% and then jump by 26.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.37%. While earnings are projected to return 724.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.30% per annum.

OLN Dividends

Olin Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Olin Corporation is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.55%.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)’s Major holders

Olin Corporation insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.15%, with the float percentage being 85.53%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 472 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 22.76 million shares (or 14.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.95 million shares, is of Sachem Head Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 9.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $691.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olin Corporation (OLN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $187.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.85 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $178.19 million.