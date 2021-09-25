Is International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 5.09% YTD?

During the last session, International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.30% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the IMXI share is $18.96, that puts it down -16.25 from that peak though still a striking 19.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.14. The company’s market capitalization is $650.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 192.34K shares over the past three months.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. IMXI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) trade information

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) registered a 1.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.30% in intraday trading to $16.31 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.79%, and it has moved by -8.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.20%. The short interest in International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) is 0.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.70, which implies an increase of 21.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.50 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, IMXI is trading at a discount of -34.89% off the target high and -13.43% off the low.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that International Money Express Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) shares have gone up 6.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.18% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.00% this quarter and then jump 16.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $116.68 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.88 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 68.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.55% per annum.

IMXI Dividends

International Money Express Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s Major holders

International Money Express Inc. insiders own 20.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.09%, with the float percentage being 100.02%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.27 million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $49.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.83 million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $42.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Royce Special Equity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 2.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 2.75% of the stock, which is worth about $16.14 million.