Is Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) Hit More of the Losses Given A -47.96% Dip From High?

During the last session, Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.00% or -$2.66. The 52-week high for the BASE share is $52.26, that puts it down -47.96 from that peak though still a striking 20.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 681.76K shares over the past three months.

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) trade information

Couchbase Inc. (BASE) registered a -7.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.00% in intraday trading to $35.32 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.67%, and it has moved by -28.14% in 30 days. The short interest in Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

Couchbase Inc. (BASE) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.61 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.29 million by the end of Jan 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -50.60% in 2021.

BASE Dividends

Couchbase Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)’s Major holders

Couchbase Inc. insiders own 0.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.73%, with the float percentage being 66.27%.