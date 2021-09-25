Is Brooks Automation Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BRKS) 15.51% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $108.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.54% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the BRKS share is $108.72, that puts it up 0.02 from that peak though still a striking 60.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.14. The company’s market capitalization is $7.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 772.02K shares over the past three months.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. BRKS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) trade information

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) registered a 0.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.54% in intraday trading to $108.74 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.51%, and it has moved by 32.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 145.57%. The short interest in Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $116.43, which implies an increase of 6.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $146.00 respectively. As a result, BRKS is trading at a discount of -34.27% off the target high and 21.83% off the low.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brooks Automation Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) shares have gone up 32.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.93% against 46.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.70% this quarter and then jump 53.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $336.6 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $334.8 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $246.2 million and $249.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.70% and then jump by 34.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.50%. While earnings are projected to return 286.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

BRKS Dividends

Brooks Automation Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brooks Automation Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.28%.

Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s Major holders

Brooks Automation Inc. insiders own 1.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.28%, with the float percentage being 97.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 527 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.18 million shares (or 9.66% of all shares), a total value of $684.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.98 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $665.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $190.65 million.