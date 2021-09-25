Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.74% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the AEL share is $34.25, that puts it down -17.21 from that peak though still a striking 34.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.06. The company’s market capitalization is $2.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 411.65K shares over the past three months.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. AEL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) trade information

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) registered a 1.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.74% in intraday trading to $29.22 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.15%, and it has moved by -9.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.48%. The short interest in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) is 2.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.11, which implies an increase of 16.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, AEL is trading at a discount of -33.47% off the target high and -6.09% off the low.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) shares have gone down -4.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -54.06% against 15.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 127.90% this quarter and then jump 24.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $491.5 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $526.42 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $559.83 million and $521.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.20% and then jump by 0.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.50%. While earnings are projected to return 157.50% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.77% per annum.

AEL Dividends

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.03%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)’s Major holders

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company insiders own 1.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.44%, with the float percentage being 99.25%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.76 million shares (or 14.42% of all shares), a total value of $433.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $335.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $175.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.7 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $85.13 million.