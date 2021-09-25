Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM)

During the last session, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.98% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the SQM share is $60.74, that puts it down -9.8 from that peak though still a striking 49.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.16. The company’s market capitalization is $15.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SQM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) registered a -0.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.98% in intraday trading to $55.32 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.07%, and it has moved by 5.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.75%. The short interest in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is 1.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.93, which implies an increase of 4.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.50 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, SQM is trading at a discount of -26.54% off the target high and 35.83% off the low.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares have gone up 5.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.00% against 47.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.20% this quarter and then jump 4,100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $622.65 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.00%. While earnings are projected to return -40.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.10% per annum.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 0.57, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.05%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.75%, with the float percentage being 37.75%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 343 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.82 million shares (or 5.47% of all shares), a total value of $369.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.51 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $260.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 3.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $166.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.13 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $148.45 million.