Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX)

During the last session, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.03% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the AVTX share is $4.50, that puts it down -86.72 from that peak though still a striking 17.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.98. The company’s market capitalization is $211.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 618.73K shares over the past three months.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. AVTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.03% in intraday trading to $2.41 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.12%, and it has moved by -17.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.11%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.40, which implies an increase of 62.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, AVTX is trading at a discount of -190.46% off the target high and -107.47% off the low.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avalo Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) shares have gone down -19.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.61% against 17.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $810k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $800k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.5 million and $1.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -46.00% and then drop by -46.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.50%. While earnings are projected to return -154.40% in 2021.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.