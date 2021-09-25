How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) Given A -15.71% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.34% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the MTSI share is $69.29, that puts it down -2.79 from that peak though still a striking 53.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.57. The company’s market capitalization is $4.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 326.11K shares over the past three months.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. MTSI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.58.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) trade information

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) registered a 1.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.34% in intraday trading to $67.41 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.43%, and it has moved by 10.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 107.86%. The short interest in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is 2.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.50, which implies an increase of 4.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, MTSI is trading at a discount of -15.71% off the target high and 10.99% off the low.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) shares have gone up 15.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.33% against 32.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.00% this quarter and then jump 26.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $155.01 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $158.29 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $147.25 million and $148.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.30% and then jump by 6.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.90%. While earnings are projected to return 88.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

MTSI Dividends

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s Major holders

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. insiders own 28.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.20%, with the float percentage being 103.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 288 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.95 million shares (or 7.20% of all shares), a total value of $317.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.51 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $288.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $77.33 million.