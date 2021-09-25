Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) On Friday â€“ Up 19.78% From The Lows, Whatâ€™s Next?

During the last session, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the HRTX share is $22.40, that puts it down -77.92 from that peak though still a striking 19.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 million shares over the past three months.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.18% in intraday trading to $12.59 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.05%, and it has moved by 8.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.59%. The short interest in Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 24.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.17, which implies an increase of 62.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, HRTX is trading at a discount of -376.57% off the target high and -82.68% off the low.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Heron Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) shares have gone down -17.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.20% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.10% this quarter and then jump 7.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.51 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.85 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.20%. While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 47.50% per annum.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)â€™s Major holders

Heron Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.62%, with the float percentage being 91.74%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.65 million shares (or 12.42% of all shares), a total value of $205.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $137.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.57 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $41.72 million.