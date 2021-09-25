Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.44% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the HLIT share is $10.75, that puts it down -19.44 from that peak though still a striking 42.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.20. The company’s market capitalization is $921.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 781.01K shares over the past three months.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HLIT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) trade information

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) registered a -0.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.44% in intraday trading to $9.00 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.22%, and it has moved by -5.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.91%. The short interest in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is 9.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 21.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, HLIT is trading at a discount of -66.67% off the target high and 0.0% off the low.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Harmonic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) shares have gone up 11.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 271.43% against 7.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $117.83 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $141.36 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.00%. While earnings are projected to return -356.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.40% per annum.

HLIT Dividends

Harmonic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s Major holders

Harmonic Inc. insiders own 3.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.35%, with the float percentage being 97.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.6 million shares (or 16.42% of all shares), a total value of $130.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.55 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 16.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $129.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 10.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.74 million, or about 6.67% of the stock, which is worth about $46.96 million.