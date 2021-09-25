Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Rose 37.53% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 7.32%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.19% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the GGAL share is $12.75, that puts it down -35.93 from that peak though still a striking 37.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.86. The company’s market capitalization is $2.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 920.81K shares over the past three months.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. GGAL has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) registered a -2.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.19% in intraday trading to $9.38 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.57%, and it has moved by -7.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.94%. The short interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is 1.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.4 day(s) to cover.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) shares have gone up 22.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.44% against 30.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.20% this quarter and then drop -11.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $337.54 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $363.56 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.60%. While earnings are projected to return -12.20% in 2021.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. insiders own 12.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.54%, with the float percentage being 9.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 3.06% of all shares), a total value of $27.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.11 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and GMO Emerging Markets Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 0.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $2.62 million.