Given A -99.63% Drop From High, Can Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.83% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the MAXR share is $58.75, that puts it down -99.63 from that peak though still a striking 28.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.05. The company’s market capitalization is $2.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 968.01K shares over the past three months.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MAXR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.06.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) registered a -1.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.83% in intraday trading to $29.43 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.49%, and it has moved by -3.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.23%. The short interest in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is 6.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.40, which implies an increase of 30.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, MAXR is trading at a discount of -76.69% off the target high and -18.93% off the low.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Maxar Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) shares have gone down -21.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.75% against 14.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.00% this quarter and then jump 10.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $560.3 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $550.57 million by the end of Dec 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $337.89 million and $545.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.80% and then jump by 1.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.00%. While earnings are projected to return -155.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.18% per annum.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Maxar Technologies Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.13%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

Maxar Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.29%, with the float percentage being 76.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.2 million shares (or 8.55% of all shares), a total value of $234.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.98 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $226.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.91 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $76.12 million.