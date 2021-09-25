Following Its 52-Week Low, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN)’S Share Price Rose 48.97% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -33.93%

During the last session, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $107.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.09% or $1.16. The 52-week high for the APPN share is $260.00, that puts it down -142.76 from that peak though still a striking 48.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.65. The company’s market capitalization is $7.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 481.78K shares over the past three months.

Appian Corporation (APPN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. APPN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

Appian Corporation (APPN) registered a 1.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.09% in intraday trading to $107.10 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.37%, and it has moved by 4.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.68%. The short interest in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is 6.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $109.00, which implies an increase of 1.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $186.00 respectively. As a result, APPN is trading at a discount of -73.67% off the target high and 15.97% off the low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Appian Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Appian Corporation (APPN) shares have gone down -23.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -153.85% against -0.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $91.15 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $94.25 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $70.87 million and $81.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.60% and then jump by 15.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.40%. While earnings are projected to return 37.40% in 2021.

APPN Dividends

Appian Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

Appian Corporation insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.12%, with the float percentage being 71.91%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 362 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.28 million shares (or 15.87% of all shares), a total value of $865.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.28 million shares, is of Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP’s that is approximately 13.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $727.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Appian Corporation (APPN) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 1.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $177.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $146.31 million.