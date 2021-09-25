Does Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) Still Look Attractive After A 7.04% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.40% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VNTR share is $5.85, that puts it down -102.42 from that peak though still a striking 38.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.79. The company’s market capitalization is $307.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 394.10K shares over the past three months.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. VNTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) registered a 1.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.40% in intraday trading to $2.89 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.04%, and it has moved by -6.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.97%. The short interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is 0.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.30, which implies an increase of 32.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, VNTR is trading at a discount of -73.01% off the target high and -21.11% off the low.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Venator Materials PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) shares have gone down -31.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 114.29% against 28.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 123.50% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $559.69 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $521.54 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $474 million and $476 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.10% and then jump by 9.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.30%. While earnings are projected to return 36.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.10% per annum.

VNTR Dividends

Venator Materials PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

Venator Materials PLC insiders own 49.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.29%, with the float percentage being 65.64%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.54 million shares (or 7.96% of all shares), a total value of $40.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.38 million shares, is of Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $25.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 8.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $3.54 million.