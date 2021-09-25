Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Declined -3.13% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.30% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the DSEY share is $18.61, that puts it down -13.48 from that peak though still a striking 17.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.50. The company’s market capitalization is $4.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 489.09K shares over the past three months.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. DSEY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) registered a 1.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.30% in intraday trading to $16.40 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.67%, and it has moved by -3.13% in 30 days. The short interest in Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) is 0.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.30, which implies an increase of 19.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, DSEY is trading at a discount of -40.24% off the target high and -3.66% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $689.11 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $713.08 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 64.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.98% per annum.

DSEY Dividends

Diversey Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

Diversey Holdings Ltd. insiders own 2.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.03%, with the float percentage being 98.95%. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 236.35 million shares (or 78.46% of all shares), a total value of $3.48 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.01 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $147.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) shares are Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Baron Asset Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd owns about 3.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $27.27 million.