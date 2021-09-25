Could Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.18% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the TNK share is $16.09, that puts it down -25.8 from that peak though still a striking 30.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.90. The company’s market capitalization is $433.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 403.02K shares over the past three months.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TNK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.57.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) trade information

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) registered a 5.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.18% in intraday trading to $12.79 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.32%, and it has moved by 14.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.98%. The short interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) is 1.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.34, which implies an increase of 33.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, TNK is trading at a discount of -111.1% off the target high and 6.18% off the low.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teekay Tankers Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares have gone down -14.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -186.78% against -5.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,844.40% this quarter and then jump 63.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -58.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.33 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.63 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $112.46 million and $69.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -66.80% and then jump by 20.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.90%. While earnings are projected to return 111.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.00% per annum.

TNK Dividends

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s Major holders

Teekay Tankers Ltd. insiders own 17.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.89%, with the float percentage being 34.94%. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 6.87% of all shares), a total value of $22.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $16.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $4.43 million.