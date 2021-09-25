Could Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.15, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the ACHC share is $68.65, that puts it down -5.37 from that peak though still a striking 58.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.07. The company’s market capitalization is $5.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 403.09K shares over the past three months.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ACHC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) trade information

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $65.15 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.42%, and it has moved by 1.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 137.08%. The short interest in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is 2.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.77, which implies an increase of 12.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, ACHC is trading at a discount of -30.47% off the target high and 1.77% off the low.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) shares have gone up 12.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.47% against 35.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.90% this quarter and then drop -38.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $587.57 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $583.75 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60%. While earnings are projected to return 169.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.01% per annum.

ACHC Dividends

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s Major holders

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. insiders own 1.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.64%, with the float percentage being 103.97%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 413 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.69 million shares (or 11.90% of all shares), a total value of $670.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.34 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $523.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 5.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $324.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $153.89 million.