Can Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 32.71% YTD?

During the last session, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.04% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the ALT share is $24.61, that puts it down -64.4 from that peak though still a striking 47.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.80. The company’s market capitalization is $639.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) registered a -3.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.04% in intraday trading to $14.97 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.77%, and it has moved by 8.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.44%. The short interest in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is 5.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.4 day(s) to cover.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altimmune Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altimmune Inc. (ALT) shares have gone up 8.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.57% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.80% this quarter and then drop -152.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -86.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60k by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.70%. While earnings are projected to return -19.70% in 2021.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Altimmune Inc. insiders own 6.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.74%, with the float percentage being 69.03%. VR Adviser, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.5 million shares (or 9.12% of all shares), a total value of $49.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.94 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 7.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $41.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 3.66% of the stock, which is worth about $19.84 million.