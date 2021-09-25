Boom Or Bust? Where Will Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $199.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$3.4. The 52-week high for the GTLS share is $203.57, that puts it down -2.06 from that peak though still a striking 68.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $63.62. The company’s market capitalization is $7.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 421.10K shares over the past three months.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GTLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) trade information

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.68% in intraday trading to $199.46 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.91%, and it has moved by 9.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 205.50%. The short interest in Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is 3.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $196.50, which implies a decrease of -1.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $138.00 and $240.00 respectively. As a result, GTLS is trading at a discount of -20.32% off the target high and 30.81% off the low.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chart Industries Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) shares have gone up 43.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.29% against 28.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 17.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $351.21 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $434.01 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $273.2 million and $312.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.60% and then jump by 38.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.00%. While earnings are projected to return 111.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 46.17% per annum.

GTLS Dividends

Chart Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s Major holders

Chart Industries Inc. insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.99%, with the float percentage being 114.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 387 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.34 million shares (or 17.45% of all shares), a total value of $903.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $529.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $348.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $144.79 million.