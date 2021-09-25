Boom Or Bust? Where Will Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.44% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the ADNT share is $53.17, that puts it down -30.57 from that peak though still a striking 60.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.90. The company’s market capitalization is $3.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 876.29K shares over the past three months.

Adient plc (ADNT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. ADNT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) trade information

Adient plc (ADNT) registered a 1.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.44% in intraday trading to $40.72 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.27%, and it has moved by -1.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 149.66%. The short interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is 2.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.20, which implies an increase of 18.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, ADNT is trading at a discount of -54.72% off the target high and 6.68% off the low.

Adient plc (ADNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adient plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adient plc (ADNT) shares have gone down -2.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5,600.00% against 31.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -104.30% this quarter and then drop -25.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.4 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.99 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.10%. While earnings are projected to return -11.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.34% per annum.

ADNT Dividends

Adient plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 29 and December 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s Major holders

Adient plc insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.58%, with the float percentage being 92.57%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 389 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.84 million shares (or 12.56% of all shares), a total value of $534.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.62 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $480.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adient plc (ADNT) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.33 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $103.04 million.