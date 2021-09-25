Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA)’s Stock Is Up 35.46% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the last session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.73% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the ATRA share is $28.20, that puts it down -65.88 from that peak though still a striking 30.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 748.96K shares over the past three months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ATRA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.94.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) registered a -1.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.73% in intraday trading to $17.00 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.72%, and it has moved by 22.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.46%. The short interest in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 12.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.38, which implies an increase of 49.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, ATRA is trading at a discount of -358.82% off the target high and 41.18% off the low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) shares have gone up 14.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.29% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.20% this quarter and then drop -3.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.49 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.6 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.10%. While earnings are projected to return 26.90% in 2021.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.84%, with the float percentage being 107.48%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.48 million shares (or 10.08% of all shares), a total value of $121.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $99.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.46 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $35.29 million.