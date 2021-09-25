Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.88% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the AROC share is $10.80, that puts it down -37.93 from that peak though still a striking 34.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 770.92K shares over the past three months.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AROC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) trade information

Archrock Inc. (AROC) registered a -1.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.88% in intraday trading to $7.83 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.89%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.54%. The short interest in Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is 3.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.50, which implies an increase of 25.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, AROC is trading at a discount of -40.49% off the target high and -27.71% off the low.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Archrock Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Archrock Inc. (AROC) shares have gone down -20.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against 27.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.70% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210.72 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $211.58 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $209.53 million and $199.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.60% and then jump by 6.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.30%. While earnings are projected to return -166.10% in 2021, the next five years will return -12.91% per annum.

AROC Dividends

Archrock Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Archrock Inc. is 0.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.83%.

Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s Major holders

Archrock Inc. insiders own 13.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.26%, with the float percentage being 93.93%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 281 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 23.96 million shares (or 15.55% of all shares), a total value of $213.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $149.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Archrock Inc. (AROC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.53 million, or about 3.59% of the stock, which is worth about $50.87 million.