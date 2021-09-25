Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Rose 16.18% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the AGRO share is $11.77, that puts it down -28.07 from that peak though still a striking 50.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 871.74K shares over the past three months.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. AGRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) trade information

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.18% in intraday trading to $9.19 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.99%, and it has moved by 0.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.12%. The short interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) is 3.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.26, which implies an increase of 30.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, AGRO is trading at a discount of -63.22% off the target high and -19.7% off the low.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adecoagro S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) shares have gone up 16.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.29% against 18.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.70%. While earnings are projected to return 153.30% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.60% per annum.

AGRO Dividends

Adecoagro S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s Major holders

Adecoagro S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.17%, with the float percentage being 72.17%. Route One Investment Company, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.44 million shares (or 12.34% of all shares), a total value of $113.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.69 million shares, is of EMS Capital LP’s that is approximately 9.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $91.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and GMO Resources Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 2.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $9.87 million.