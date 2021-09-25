Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 81.22% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.14% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ACTG share is $9.09, that puts it down -27.31 from that peak though still a striking 57.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.06. The company’s market capitalization is $342.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 320.46K shares over the past three months.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) trade information

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) registered a -0.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.14% in intraday trading to $7.14 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.73%, and it has moved by 24.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 111.24%. The short interest in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) is 2.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 10.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ACTG is trading at a discount of -12.04% off the target high and -12.04% off the low.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.75 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.75 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.47 million and $4.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -80.70% and then drop by -14.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.00%. While earnings are projected to return 549.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ACTG Dividends

Acacia Research Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s Major holders

Acacia Research Corporation insiders own 3.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.14%, with the float percentage being 70.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.04 million shares (or 6.12% of all shares), a total value of $20.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.59 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) shares are Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Global Opportunities Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.92 million, or about 3.87% of the stock, which is worth about $12.78 million.