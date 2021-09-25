A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), As It Continued To Fall -43.75% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.86% or -$0.67. The 52-week high for the FROG share is $95.20, that puts it down -169.38 from that peak though still a striking 5.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.38. The company’s market capitalization is $3.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 889.61K shares over the past three months.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. FROG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) registered a -1.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.86% in intraday trading to $35.34 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.92%, and it has moved by -6.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.23%. The short interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) is 4.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.33, which implies an increase of 33.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, FROG is trading at a discount of -92.42% off the target high and -13.19% off the low.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JFrog Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares have gone down -21.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -113.04% against -0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -160.00% this quarter and then drop -250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.48 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.48 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38.89 million and $42.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.00% and then jump by 34.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -52.40% in 2021, the next five years will return -14.80% per annum.

FROG Dividends

JFrog Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

JFrog Ltd. insiders own 33.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.08%, with the float percentage being 90.72%. Sapphire Ventures, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.1 million shares (or 8.66% of all shares), a total value of $359.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.7 million shares, is of Scale Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $357.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Artisan Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port owns about 2.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $43.57 million.