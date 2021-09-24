Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) Are Up 3.75%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s traded shares were 2.94 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.09% or -$1.21. The 52-week high for the XOS share is $16.00, that puts it down -172.57 from that peak though still a striking 3.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average trade volume was 539.61K shares over the past three months.

Xos Inc. (XOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. XOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

Xos Inc. (XOS) registered a -17.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.09% in intraday trading to $5.87 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.27%, and it has moved by 2.02% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.33, which implies an increase of 59.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, XOS is trading at a discount of -155.54% off the target high and -121.47% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -237.80% in 2021.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s Major holders

Xos Inc. insiders own 67.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.75%, with the float percentage being 58.23%.