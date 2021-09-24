Why ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s traded shares were 115.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.23% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the RWLK share is $6.00, that puts it down -176.5 from that peak though still a striking 53.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $93.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 54.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.30 million shares over the past three months.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RWLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) registered a 21.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.23% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 73.60%, and it has moved by 53.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 99.08%. The short interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 38.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, RWLK is trading at a discount of -61.29% off the target high and -61.29% off the low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares have gone down -12.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.85% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.78 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $747k and $1.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 114.20% and then jump by 46.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.40%. While earnings are projected to return 69.50% in 2021.

RWLK Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. insiders own 2.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.50%, with the float percentage being 9.71%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.37 million shares (or 2.95% of all shares), a total value of $2.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.03 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51610.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $97542.0.