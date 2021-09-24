What Should You Do With YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) At Current Prices?

During the last session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.64% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the YPF share is $5.86, that puts it down -26.57 from that peak though still a striking 35.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.98. The company’s market capitalization is $3.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.60. YPF has a Sell rating from 7 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) registered a -0.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.64% in intraday trading to $4.63 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.46%, and it has moved by -4.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.50%. The short interest in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 4.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.79, which implies an increase of 20.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.30 and $15.32 respectively. As a result, YPF is trading at a discount of -230.89% off the target high and 71.92% off the low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that YPF Sociedad Anonima has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares have gone up 12.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.18% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 131.40% this quarter and then jump 73.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.4 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.21 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.33 billion and $2.27 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.20% and then jump by 41.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.61%. While earnings are projected to return -136.20% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.39% per annum.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

YPF Sociedad Anonima insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.89%, with the float percentage being 13.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.16 million shares (or 2.84% of all shares), a total value of $45.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.46 million shares, is of Brandes Investment Partners L.P.’s that is approximately 1.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $30.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares are Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund owns about 2.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $5.82 million.