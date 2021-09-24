Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Rose 3.8% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -57.20%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s traded shares were 3.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.66% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the VIPS share is $46.00, that puts it down -288.84 from that peak though still a striking 3.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.38. The company’s market capitalization is $8.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.63 million shares over the past three months.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VIPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) registered a -1.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.66% in intraday trading to $11.83 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.16%, and it has moved by -22.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.90%. The short interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is 18.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $123.28, which implies an increase of 90.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.06 and $230.70 respectively. As a result, VIPS is trading at a discount of -1850.13% off the target high and -500.68% off the low.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vipshop Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares have gone down -62.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.47% against -3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.50% this quarter and then drop -8.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.92 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.03 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.56 billion and $5.52 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.10% and then jump by 9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.50%. While earnings are projected to return 45.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.95% per annum.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 11 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Vipshop Holdings Limited insiders own 7.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.99%, with the float percentage being 64.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 571 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 21.97 million shares (or 3.67% of all shares), a total value of $441.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.67 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $314.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 5.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $179.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.83 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $117.03 million.