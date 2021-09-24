Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) Is Down -6.67% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB)’s traded shares were 48.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.95% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the UFAB share is $7.51, that puts it down -127.58 from that peak though still a striking 30.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.31. The company’s market capitalization is $23.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12710.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 18.12K shares over the past three months.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UFAB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) trade information

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) registered a 30.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.95% in intraday trading to $3.30 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.40%, and it has moved by -6.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.74%. The short interest in Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) is 86650.0 shares and it means that shorts have 3.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 40.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, UFAB is trading at a discount of -66.67% off the target high and -66.67% off the low.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Unique Fabricating Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) shares have gone down -60.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.48% against 31.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then jump 208.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.5 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.40%. While earnings are projected to return 37.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.00% per annum.

UFAB Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB)’s Major holders

Unique Fabricating Inc. insiders own 9.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.59%, with the float percentage being 52.44%. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 8.22% of all shares), a total value of $4.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.74 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 7.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) shares are Royce Micro-Cap Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Royce Micro-Cap Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $0.79 million.